Fort Myers’ first mobile STD testing unit unveiled

FORT MYERS, Fla. The city opened its first HIV/AIDS mobile testing unit Saturday at Rascals Bar and Grill on U.S. 41.

Operated by the staff at McGregor Clinic staff, the unit is a custom-built vehicle that will provide free HIV test results in three minutes.

Staff members had been borrowing a unit from Tampa, which prompted them to raise $125,000 within the last year to purchase one for the Southwest Florida community.

The unit will open for HIV Testing Day on June 27 at the Walgreens at 3593 Cleveland Ave.

It will also make appearances at upcoming health fairs, businesses, restaurants, clubs and community events.

