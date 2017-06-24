Crash shuts down portion of SR 80 near LaBelle

LABELLE, Fla. A serious crash has shut down part of westbound State Road 80 near Congen Road, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries were reported, deputies said.

Westbound traffic on State Road 80 has been reduced to one lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

Motorists in the area are advised to use caution and move over for emergency vehicles, including tow trucks.

No further information is immediately available.