Collier mom, man accused of smoking heroin in front of child

NAPLES, Fla. A man and a woman were arrested Friday for allegedly smoking heroin in front of the woman’s 7-year-old son, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Amber Nelson, 29, and Justin Benfield, 28, were spotted in a vehicle by detectives conducting surveillance outside the Gulf Coast Inn at 2555 9th St. North.

Benfield, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was seen taking a baggie of heroin and placing it on a piece of aluminum foul, the sheriff’s office said. After smoking the fumes, he passed it to Nelson.

Detectives confronted them and saw Nelson’s son in the backseat, according to the sheriff’s office.

Benfield and Nelson were immediately taken into custody. They are both facing drug and child neglect charges.

Nelson’s son is in the custody of a family member while the Department of Children and Families investigates the case.