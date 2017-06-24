Cape woman in critical condition following Midpoint bridge crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 52-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Midpoint Memorial Bridge, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Gail Phillipa Smith, of Cape Coral, was taken to a local hospital following a wreck that shut down the bridge for over three hours, police said.

Smith was driving a 2003 Toyota Avalon west in the outside lane of the Midpoint Bridge, police said. Smith’s vehicle spun out of control after she attempted to mover over into the inside left lane.

Smith’s vehicle hit the concrete center median barrier, the right barrier, and rolled over several times before landing on top of the center median barrier, police said.

Smith suffered life-threatening injuries and was transferred to a local hospital, police said.

Speed was a factor in the crash, police said. It is unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.