Camera lost in Sanibel returned to owner — 5 years later

SANIBEL, Fla. (CBS) A camera lost on vacation was found and returned to its owner five years after it went missing.

Josh Zuelke, of Chicago, took home what remained of the waterproof camera after he spotted on the beach while vacationing in Sanibel.

“It didn’t really look like a camera at the time,” he said. “It was all rusty and had barnacles on it.”

Zuelke carefully cut the memory card from the layered grip of aged calcium and debris, and posted the images on Facebook, determined to find the owner.

Eleven days and 3,000 shares later, Kristin Cirillo, of West Palm Beach, came forward.

“The trip with my family is priceless because we never go on vacation together so those were some really really special photos to be found,” she said.

Zuleke managed to save nearly 200 photos from the camera.