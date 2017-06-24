Boil water notice issued for Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Fla. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all of Pine Island and the Pine Island Center due to a drop in pressure at the Pine Island Water Association water treatment plant, the association said.
Residents are asked to boil drinking and cooking water for one minute prior to consumption or use bottled water.
Clearance from the health department is anticipated for either Monday or Tuesday afternoon, the association said.
|Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo