1 killed following plane crash into Chico’s Daycare on Metro Parkway

FORT MYERS, Fla. At least one person was killed after a plane crashed into Chico’s Daycare Saturday morning on Metro Parkway, the Lee County Sheriff”s Office said.

A Piper PA-28-181 aircraft crashed into the daycare center at around 8:00 a.m. on 11215 Metro Parkway during takeoff from Page Field, officials said.

One person was killed in the crash and another person was transferred to Lee Memorial Hospital with injuries, officials said. The extent of their injuries are unclear.

No one was inside of the daycare at the time of the crash, officials said. There was significant damage to the building.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, officials said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

LCSO Undersheriff Carmine Marceno provided the latest details on the crash during a press conference:

