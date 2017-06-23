Snapchat launches new Snap Map

(CNN) Tracked by Snapchat, a new feature on the social media site puts you on a map for friends to find.

On Snapchat and want to see where your friends are? Try Snap Map. It looks like Google maps except it lets you view your friends on a map as they Snap.

Here’s what you do. Pinch to zoom the camera, then a map opens up with the Bitmojis of your friends.

Tap the map to see their Snap. Snapchat says with this feature you can view everything from concerts to breaking news happening around the world.

To get Snap Map just update the app. Once done, decide who you want to see your location. You can operate in Ghost Mode so that no one sees you, but know that Snaps you submit to the app’s Our Story could still be viewable on the map.