Sinkhole appears near downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A sinkhole appeared Friday at the corner of Tournament Street and McGregor Boulevard near downtown, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Traffic was being redirected from Tournament earlier after the road was briefly closed due to repairs, police said.

The sinkhole has been filled with dirt and motorists in the area are advised to use caution, according to police.

Repairs may extend over the weekend and are expected to be completed Monday.

No further information is immediately available.