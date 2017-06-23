Registered sex offender arrested in Punta Gorda drug bust

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A 37-year-old registered sex offender was arrested Thursday in connection to a drug bust, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jason Lessard, of North Port, was accused of selling more than $500 worth of ecstasy pills to an undercover detective at around 5:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Duncan Road, deputies said.

There was about 40 ecstasy pills in total, deputies said. The total weight of the pills was approximately 7.6 grams.

A clear glass pipe with burnt crack cocaine residue inside of it was found in Lessard’s pocket, deputies said. A small piece of crack cocaine was also found in his vehicle.

Lessard, who is being held at the Charlotte County Jail, faces charges of sale and delivery of ecstasy, possession of ecstasy, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

A bond was not set.