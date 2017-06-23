North Fort Myers woman’s death ruled as homicide

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. An active homicide investigation was confirmed Friday afternoon after one person was found dead at the Parkway Apartments earlier this week, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body of Jo Ann Leasure, 77, was discovered Wednesday at around 9:45 a.m. at 3458 Hancock Bridge Parkway, according to the building manager.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.