NAACP, FMPD to hold press conference to promote community relations

FORT MYERS, Fla. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Fort Myers Police Department will hold a press conference Friday morning in an effort to promote cooperation between citizens and the police.

The press conference will be held at 9 a.m. at the Fort Myers Police Department on 2210 Widman Way.

Residents are also encouraged to attend a Town Hall meeting on June 26. The NAACP will host the meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dunbar High School auditorium on 3800 Edison Avenue.

Those who wish to ask questions at the session will have to fill out an FMPD citizen complaint form. The forms will be available at the Town Hall.

Panelists at the Town Hall meeting on June 26 will include: