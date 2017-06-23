Lover’s Key Drawbridge reopens following repairs

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. The Lover’s Key Drawbridge reopened Friday morning following an electrical problem, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The south exit of Estero Boulevard near Fort Myers beach was shut down at around 10:30 a.m. but reopened shortly after 11:20 a.m., deputies said.

The drawbridge was repaired and inspected before opening to traffic, deputies said.

No further information was immediately available.