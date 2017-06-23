‘Lake Boyz’ suspect released from jail on $1M bond

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 24-year-old accused “Lake Boyz” gang member was released from jail Thursday morning on a $1 million bond, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jari McMiller, of Fort Myers, was among 23 suspects who were arrested on January 23 as part of a Fort Myers Police Department sting. McMiller faces two racketeering charges.

McMiller’s brother Sammy Watkins, a former South Fort Myers High School standout and wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, paid for his brother’s bond in May with his NFL earnings.

But a Lee County Circuit Court Jail denied McMiller’s release, stating that Watkins should have been present at his bond hearing to certify the source of the funds.

The Second District Court of appeals made the order on June 21 to release McMiller on bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court August 17.