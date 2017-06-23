Jury selection underway in trial of Punta Gorda chief
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Jury selection began Friday in the first trial stemming from the shooting death of Mary Knowlton at a citizens academy training class last August.
At least 100 potential jurors arrived for the case against Police Chief Tom Lewis, who’s charged with second-degree misdemeanor culpable negligence in Knowlton’s death.
However, finding an impartial jury may be a challenge due to the high-profile nature of the shooting.
The selection is likely to continue on Monday.
|Reporter:
|Morgan Frances
MorganWINKNews
|Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo