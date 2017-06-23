Health advisory lifted for Naples Pier Beach

NAPLES, Fla. A healthy advisory was lifted Friday afternoon for Naples Pier Beach, one day after a sample showed high bacteria in the water, the Collier County Department of Health said.

Less bacteria was found in the water after a sample showed the beach was in a “good” range, according to the county Department of Health.

It’s unclear what caused the issue, but wildlife, excessive recreational use, runoff from heavy winds, and high surf from high winds and tides could be contributing factors, according to the county Department of Health.

Beachgoers are advised to rinse with fresh water after entering the Gulf and avoid swallowing any water.