Fourth of July fireworks: What’s legal and what’s not

CAPE CORAL, Fla. You may want to think twice before purchasing expensive fireworks this Fourth of July.

Florida law states those who want to set off fireworks cannot use anything that leaves the ground or explodes, such as bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles and heavy mortars.

People who get caught may be charged with a misdemeanor and, for those who live in Cape Coral, fined $100.

“We see this very often,” Cape Coral Police Lt. Dana Coston said. “We run into people who say, ‘I’ve been shooting fireworks off for the last 20 years I’ve lived here, it’s never been an issue.’ Well, the reason it’s not been an issue is that no one’s called the police on you.”

Although these fireworks are illegal, vendors are able to sell them by presenting a certain waiver to customers, Coston said, which protects the vendor.

By signing the waiver, customers are saying they work in agriculture and are using the fireworks to scare off birds.

However, sparklers, fountains, snappers, snakes, glow worms, smoke balls and trick noisemakers are still allowed.

For those who want to see exploding fireworks, the police department recommends attending the Red, White and Boom celebration at the Cape Coral Bridge.