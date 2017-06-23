Fort Myers council announces plan for cleaning Dunbar dump site
FORT MYERS, Fla. City Council is taking action toward the remediation of the former water plant sludge pits on South Street, Henderson Avenue, Jeffcott Street, and Midway Avenue, city manager Saeed Kazemi said Friday.
The plan will be implemented into four phases, as listed below:
-
- Phase One: Secure the property- Residents have expressed concerns that the site is too accessible and would like to see a fence built around the property. City officials will have fences installed within the next few weeks.
- Phase Two: Site Evaluation- Independent contractors will conduct historical, physical and environmental evaluations of the property to prepare for cleanup before the end of June, Kazemi said. The physical evaluation will include surveying the exact locations of the sludge deposit pits on the site and calculating the remediation area. The environmental evaluation will focus on soil testing at the site, but also include the testing of wells that are still operating on adjacent properties.
- Phase Three: Community Input- City officials are seeking suggestions from the community regarding the use of the land.
- Phase Four: Physical Remediation- City officials will work with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to clean up and develop the land according to procedures established by Florida Statute and City Code.
These activities are not expected to disrupt the neighborhood.
|Reporter:
|Channing Frampton
ChanningWINK
|Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo