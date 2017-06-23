Crash shuts down portion of Midpoint Bridge

CAPE CORAL, Fla. At least one person was injured in a serious crash early Friday morning on the Midpoint Memorial Bridge, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The wreck happened at approximately 5:46 a.m. on 2 Midpoint Memorial Bridge, police said. The crash shut down all of the westbound lanes and one of the eastbound lanes.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route through 9:30 a.m., police said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash and the number of vehicles involved are unclear at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

WINK News streamed the scene live on Facebook: