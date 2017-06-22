Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana, Texas

FORT MYERS, Fla. Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall early Thursday morning in portions of Texas and southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said.

“…(the) center of Cindy crossed the coast between Cameron Louisiana and Port Arthur Texas an hour or two ago,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

Advisory #11 issued on Tropical Storm Cindy. Cindy makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana. Flash flooding still a threat. pic.twitter.com/zUnyxEbz55 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 22, 2017

Heavy rainfall is expected for parts of the northern Gulf Coast, southeastern and eastern United States, with some areas experiencing the potential for “life-threatening flash flooding,” the National Weather Service said.

“Regardless it is the rain, if anything we have to watch out for with (Tropical Storm) Cindy,” meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

The system is moving north at 12 mph, with winds at 40 mph, according to a National Hurricane Center advisory. As Cindy continues moving inland forecasters estimate, “steady weakening will occur and the system should become a depression later today.”

The Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect from High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center. The warning has been discontinued for east of Morgan City.

Below is the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Cindy: