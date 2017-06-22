State Attorney won’t run for re-election

FORT MYERS, Fla. State Attorney Steve Russell won’t run for re-election in 2018, a spokeswoman for his office said Thursday.

Russell has served as the State Attorney for the 20th Judicial District since 2003, having won election to the office four times. He’s throwing his support behind Chief Assistant Amira Fox to become his successor, though Fox hasn’t formally announced her candidacy, the spokeswoman said.

The 20th Judicial District covers Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry, and Lee counties.