Punta Gorda woman, 65, dies from injuries in crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A 65-year-old woman died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a crash last week, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Cynthia A. Hollon, who was driving a 2008 Nissan Versa, turned left onto the southbound entrance ramp of Interstate 75 from Kings Highway in front of 69-year-old Richard Honaker’s 2007 Chevy Avalon, the FHP said.

The Avalon collided with the Versa and both cars ended up on the grass shoulder of Kings Highway.

Hollon was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital while Honaker suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

Charges are pending an investigation.