Magic draft former Barron Collier student in first round

FORT MYERS, Fla. A former Barron Collier High School student got the opportunity to fulfill his NBA dreams Thursday night.

Jonathan Isaac was drafted in the first round by the Orlando Magic as the sixth overall pick.

The 6’10 forward averaged 12 points and 7.8 rebounds as a freshman at Florida State University during the 2016-17 season.

He transferred from Barron Collier after his sophomore year and the next two years at the International School of Broward in Hollywood, Florida. He went to the IMG Academy in Bradenton for a year before heading to Florida State.