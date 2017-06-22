Naples woman gets 10 years prison, takes deal in fatal DUI

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) A 35-year-old woman has been given a four-year minimum mandatory of a 10-year prison-sentence on DUI charges from a fatal incident.

Samantha Robson pleaded no contest on Wednesday at the Collier County Circuit Court to felony counts that include manslaughter, the Naples Daily News said. She’s accused of causing the crash that killed 50-year-old Leandro Benitez and seriously injured his wife, 54-year-old Marcela Ortega.

Florida troopers say just after midnight on August 30, 2015 Robson appeared intoxicated when they responded to the crash on Interstate 75. Troopers say Robson drifted off the highway and slammed the Volvo SUV she drove into Benitez’s disabled Toyota minivan on the shoulder and the couple standing outside.

Defense attorney Shannon McFee says Robson’s blood alcohol level was nearly three times Florida’s legal limit of 0.08.