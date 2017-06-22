Man accused of scams in SWFL escapes from prison camp

DERMOTT, Ark. A man accused of scamming numerous Southwest Floridians out of cash and cars has escaped from an Arkansas prison work camp, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Robert Woodward, 46, escaped while working with fellow inmates mowing near a cornfield in Dermott, Arkansas, Crime Stoppers said.

Authorities believe he stole a white 2013 Ford F-250 hauling a green John Deere tractor from a nearby gas station. The truck has an Arkansas license plate bearing the numbers 764UZM.

He was serving a 96-month sentence in Arkansas for charges there and would have eventually been extradited back to Lee County to face local charges, Crime Stoppers said. He was also on the queue for extradition to other states for alleged crimes including escape, assault with a weapon, and assault on a law enforcement officer, among others.

Woodward, aka Donnie Williams, and Madison Hall, aka Angel Williams, were taken into custody in January.

“Woodward has a history of moving around, and now that he’s on the lam again, he may resort to places that he is familiar with, in order to hide from law enforcement,” Crime Stoppers Coordinator Trish Routte said in a statement. “Since he spent a good amount of time in Southwest Florida, there is a possibility that he may seek refuge here.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Woodward, formerly known as Donnie Williams, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.