FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 94 degrees with a few areas of isolated storms, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“If you take the heat and combine it with the humidity, it will feel like 100 to 105 degrees during the hottest part of the day,” Devitt said.

A few areas of isolated rain and storms can be expected around noon and in the evening, according to Devitt.

View and hourly forecast here.