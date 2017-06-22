Health advisory issued for Naples Pier Beach

NAPLES, Fla. A health advisory was issued Thursday for Naples Pier Beach after a recent sample showed high bacteria in the water, the Collier County Department of Health said.

This is the first time in 10 years a health advisory was issued in Collier County. It’s unclear what caused the issue, but wildlife, excessive recreational use, runoff from heavy winds, and high surf from high winds and tides could be contributing factors, according to the county Department of Health.

Naples Pier Beach is the only Collier County beach that tested poorly, health officials said.

Health officials advise beachgoers not to swim in the water at Naples Pier Beach. Swimming can cause stomach distress, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, according to the health department public information officer. Swimming with an open wound could cause a rash.

In addition, beachgoers should rinse with fresh water and after entering the Gulf and avoid swallowing any water.

Health officials will test the water daily, but it is unclear when the advisory will be lifted.