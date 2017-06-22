Fort Myers pastor laments death of key member of flock

FORT MYERS, Fla. A pastor described a woman whose body was discovered Wednesday at a North Fort Myers apartment building as an integral part of his church.

Jo Ann Leasure, 77, was found dead at around 9:45 a.m. at 3458 Hancock Bridge Parkway, according to the building manager.

“It’s hard for me and it’s hard for many to imagine life in this church without Jo Ann,” said Jeffrey DeYoe, pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church on McGregor Boulevard. “It’s just very hard to think of that.”

Leasure was an ordained elder at the church.

“She is not only well-known and loved here in Fort Myers, she’s well-known and loved throughout Southwest Florida,” DeYoe said.

Members of the church became alarmed when she didn’t show up for vacation bible school Wednesday, and while news of her death circulated, nobody knew the cause, DeYoe said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released few details about the death. The uncertainty makes it more difficult to deal with, DeYoe said.

“A lot of people are going to miss her,” he said. “And we just covet folks’ prayers right now.”