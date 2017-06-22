Fort Myers man sentenced in deadly Lehigh Acres shooting

IMMOKALEE, Fla. One of four men arrested in connection to a deadly shooting was sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation, 20th Judicial Circuit spokeswoman Sara Miles said.

Michael Stanley, 22, of Fort Myers, pleaded guilty to shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling, officials said. He was implicated in the death of of Rashawn Myers, 21, whose body was discovered on November 2015 inside a vehicle near Bowland Lehigh on the 100 block of Business Way.

Stanley will have to stay away from the location of the offense and is not allowed to have contact with any of the co-defendants or witnesses, officials said.

Santo Robles, 20, Max Herard, 21, and Christopher Perez, 22, were arrested in December in connection to the crime.

They’re facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling. Robles also faces a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

It is unclear when the co-defendants will appear in court.