Former firefighter, convicted Hendry County rapist to face sentencing

LABELLE, Fla. A former South Trail Fire and Rescue firefighter found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl on his party bus in 2013 will be sentenced Thursday morning, the state attorney’s office said.

Timothy Alexander Jr., 35, faces up to 60 years in prison for two counts of sexual battery by multiple perpetrators, according to the state attorney’s office. He did not have an attorney, and was convicted on May 9 in a four day trial where the 16-year-old victim testified against him.

The victim testified Alexander raped her while, the co-defendant, Joshua Bryan, allegedly held her down, the state attorney’s office said. Bryan’s trial is set to start Friday.