Downtown Cape Coral to get facelift

CAPE CORAL, Fla. The south Cape district is getting a new look.

The city’s redevelopment agency approved a $4.5 million budget to enhance the downtown area, with $1 million going toward Southeast 47th Terrace, a street lined with restaurants and bars.

City officials plan to add lighting fixtures to tree trunks, fix curbs and add medians to make the area more pedestrian friendly.

Gary Pfenning, head chef at Cork Soakers Deck and Wine Bar on 47th, believes the makeover would attract new businesses and make the city a destination.

“Keep up, keep it fresh for people moving in,” he said. “They’re excited to be here.”

The city plans to start work Oct. 1.

“I think that will bring in a lot of extra business to the area,” said Kaleb McCracken, a brewer at Big Blue Brewing on Southeast 10th Place. “I think the area needs a remodel … There are a lot of things the city is lacking.”