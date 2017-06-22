Disturbing details emerge in Cape officer-involved 2016 shooting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Jessica Verhaagh was driving down Skyline Boulevard on June 5, 2016 when a red Mazda pulled in front of her.

Inside the car was Christopher Moran, armed with a shotgun.

Verhaagh watched in horror as Moran pointed the gun out of his window at Jeremy Taylor, who was sitting on his motorcycle at a stoplight, and pulled the trigger.

“And I look at him, and I look at my boyfriend like, ‘What’s going on?,'” she said. “Then it’s just quiet, and then all of a sudden, you hear a big bang. After that you just notice the motorcycle guy just knocked over.”

Moran’s girlfriend, Maria Rodriguez, told police he was acting delusional, saying that people around him weren’t real.

Rodriguez recalled Moran’s chilling words from the moment before he shot Taylor:

“That guy is not human. Let me show you.”

Moran’s autopsy revealed a mixture of amphetamines, cocaine and opioids in his system.

Some of those drugs could have caused Moran to hallucinate, said Robert Raab, the program director for Nexstep, a South Fort Myers addiction therapy and treatment facility.

“I would really correlate it more towards the amphetamines and the cocaine to cause — you know — auditory and visual hallucinations to where the individual really sounds like he had like a break from reality,” Raab said.

Moran was also suspected of killing 26-year-old Sean Strickland and injuring one other person, police said.

Four officers fatally shot Moran along the 4900 block of Skyline Boulevard. The state attorney’s office on Wednesday cleared them of any wrongdoing.