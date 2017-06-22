Bokeelia woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash

BOKEELIA, Fla. A 58-year-old woman, accused of driving drunk and killing a woman, pleaded no contest Wednesday to DUI manslaughter, 20th Judicial Circuit spokeswoman Sara Miles said.

Brenda L. Green, of Bokeelia, was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by seven years of State probation, officials said. Diane Frazee Luther, 62, of Bokeelia, was walking on a sidewalk north of Marina Road when Green collided with her, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Luther was pronounced dead at the scene.

Green was also pleaded no contest to three counts of DUI damage to a person or property.

Below are the conditions of Green’s probation: