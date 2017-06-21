SWFL to celebrate summer solstice, benefit Alzheimer’s

FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can experience live music, food and vendors to celebrate the summer solstice and help a good cause Wednesday.

Saving The Memory: Wear The Fund’s Fifth Annual Longest Day aims to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Attendees are encouraged to record their favorite memory and upload it to social media.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bell Tower Shops at U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway.