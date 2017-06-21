Suspect sought in attempted burglary of south Fort Myers business

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A suspect is accused of trying to burglarize the Chevron gas station at 18960 South Tamiami Trail last week, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect pulling into the parking lot of the gas station June 15 around 3:30 a.m.

He walked to the store with a piece of clothing covering most of his face, Crime Stoppers said. He tried to bust through the front glass door, but was unsuccessful, and retreated back to his car.

Despite the failed attempt, the suspect still faces felony charges of attempted burglary with property damage.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.