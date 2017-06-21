Suspect in Fort Myers AMBER Alert faces criminal charge

FORT MYERS, Fla. An 18-year-old accused of taking a minor from her home without consent is facing criminal charges, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Paulo Mateo Pedro Tomas, of Gadsden, Ala., was listed in an AMBER Alert for 14-year-old Jessica Matias-Francisco, who was reported missing Monday morning from her home on the 400 block of Tyrone Avenue.

Tomas faces a charge of interference with custody of a minor. He remained in the Hamilton County Jail on Wednesday awaiting extradition back to Lee County.

Minutes after the AMBER Alert was issued, their vehicle was stopped by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on I-75 at mile marker 442. Jessica was unharmed.

Tomas, who is a family friend, attempted to take the girl to Alabama, officials said.