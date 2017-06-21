Proposed assisted living facility stirs controversy in Charlotte County

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Not in my neighborhood.

That’s what dozens of Punta Gorda Isles residents said about the Villas of Holly Brook, a proposed assisted living facility, at a city council meeting Wednesday in the Charlotte Convention Center.

“This is meant to be a retirement, relaxing community,” an unnamed resident said.

Developers are requesting special permission from city officials to build the 59,000-square-foot, 127-unit facility at the corner of Aqui Esta and Socoro drives.

While most residents were against it, some welcomed having the facility in the neighborhood.

“To have a facility like this in a community, where you can visit and be around friends in a comfortable familiar and similar environment is invaluable,” said one resident who remained unidentified. “I know I would treasure it and value that myself.”

The developers have met all the requirements and hope City Council will allow them to make their vision a reality.

“I just want the public to know that my client will work with them to make a facility that will become a part of their community,” said Geri Waksler, the developers’ attorney. “That’s his goal and that’s what we hope the council will approve.”

The council was unable to reach a decision Wednesday and will continue discussing the issue at another meeting July 5.