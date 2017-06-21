College-bound Miami teen shot, killed during craigslist sale

MIAMI (CBSMiami) A heartbroken family is asking for help after a 19-year-old loved one was gunned down trying to sell his video games on Craigslist.

Brian Brown had just graduated from North Miami Beach Senior High School and was headed to Merced College in California on a full football scholarship.

“Been shopping already buying stuff for his dorm. He was ready to go. In three weeks he would have been on a plane headed to California,” said Craig Brown, Brian’s father.

Instead this father is making arrangement to bury his son. He said Brian was shot and killed by someone who was trying to buy his video games and console. Brian met the buyer through Craigslist.

“He tried to rob him. He tried to take it away from him. I guess he got into a scuffle, he shot him,” Craig Brown explained.

“It’s just unreal. I miss my baby. He should not have been taken away from me like that,” said Janet Brown, Brian’s sister.

His older sister and his entire family are devastated as they remember a fun loving teenager who had his whole life ahead of him.

“He walk into a room and he brighten everything up, brighten everybody. You couldn’t get him mad,” she said.

The family is begging for the community’s help with the shooter still out there.

Police are looking for clues in the neighborhood where it happened, near NE 177th Street and NE 9th Avenue at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police have looked up and down the neighborhood for clues.

If you have any tips that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. There is a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, and you can remain anonymous.