AMBER Alert issued for missing Milton girl

MILTON, Fla. An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a missing 4-year-old girl, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Alanda McCoy was last seen in the 6000 block of Berry Hill Road wearing a yellow spaghetti strapped tank top, a light colored skirt and blue flip flops, according to the FDLE.

Alanda may be in the company of William Kavchak, also known as Billy, according to the FDLE.

They may be traveling in a 2007 green Mercury Montego license plate number Y53UNW. There is a dent on the right front passenger bumper, according to the FDLE. The tail lights have plastic covers with silver lines on them.