Your Health Now: Young Driver Program

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Here’s a startling statistic, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens, according to the CDC.

That’s why several agencies in southwest Florida have come together to offer the young driver program.

Syndi Bultman, Trauma Services Injury Prevention Manager with Lee Health, joined us today to talk about this program that reinforces the rules of the road.