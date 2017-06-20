Tropical storm warning in effect for parts of Louisiana amid tropics activity

FORT MYERS, Fla. A tropical storm warning is in effect for areas of Louisiana for another system known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, the National Hurricane Center said.

The warning goes from “Cameron to the mouth of the Pearl River,” according to the hurricane center.

However, the system is expected to travel west of Southwest Florida, meteorologist Mary Mays said.

“We’re getting the effects of the moisture, but for the most part, the main effects of this storm are well west of us,” Mays said.

Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday afternoon off the northern coast of South America, the National Hurricane center said.

While winds are at 40 mph, but Tropical Storm Bret is expected to weaken by Thursday, Mays said.

Mays went live via Facebook to provide more information on the development in the tropics:

Below is the expected forecast cone for Tropical Storm Bret:

Below is the expected forecast cone for potential Tropical Cyclone Three: