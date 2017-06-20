Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico

FORT MYERS, Fla. Tropical Storm Cindy has formed over the central Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m. Cindy, had sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and was nearly stationary south of the Louisiana coast. It’s forecast to move northwest and make landfall sometime Thursday morning near the Texas Louisiana border. The chief threat is rainfall.

Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday afternoon off the northern coast of South America, the National Hurricane center said.

While winds are at 40 mph, but Tropical Storm Bret is expected to weaken by Thursday, WINK meteorologist Mary Mays said.

Below is the forecast cone for Cindy:

Below is the forecast cone for Bret:

Writer: Katherine Viloria

