Suspect arrested in Punta Gorda home burglary

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a residential burglary, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Austyn Huntsman, of Indiana, was accused of breaking into a home at around 1:13 a.m. on the 1300 block of Odyssey Court, deputies said.

The victim, Regina L. Phister, woke up to a loud noise and then saw a man standing inside of her home near the back door, deputies said. Phister barricaded herself inside of her bedroom and called the police.

Deputies began a search involving a K-9 unit and later located Huntsman walking near Nuremberg Boulevard and Terrain Lane, deputies said.

Huntsman was taken to the Mid-County Sheriff’s Office and agreed to give a statement, deputies said. Huntsman had a few alcoholic drinks, purchased marijuana from an unknown person at an Applebee’s and decided to walk around the neighborhood in search of a pool, according to his statement.

The suspect also entered an unlocked black vehicle and took marijuana sitting on the passenger seat, according to his statement.

Huntsman, who remains in custody, faces charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Writer: Katherine Viloria

winknews