Stoplight out at Colonial Blvd., Fowler St.

FORT MYERS, Fla. The traffic light at Colonial Boulevard and Fowler Street was not functioning Tuesday afternoon, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Officers are on the scene directing traffic.

Crews from the Florida Department of Transportation are working to fix the problem, police said. The repair is expected to be complete at around 3 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

