Rene Miles convicted in DUI manslaughter case

NAPLES, Fla. Rene Miles, accused of driving drunk when he hit and killed a father of four in December 2015, was convicted of DUI manslaughter and other charges by a jury on Tuesday.

A mistrial was nearly declared last week after footage of Miles’ actions following the wreck were played in court. An edited version was later played for jurors, who received the case on Monday.

Miles, 40, was accused of killing Cecil Riner, 33, who was driving on Golden Gate Boulevard en route to a holiday party with his wife. Miles’ vehicle hit Riner’s Dodge Durango from behind, which then forced the vehicle into the path of a Honda Odyssey traveling in the opposite direction. Riner later died at a hospital.

A toxicologist testified that Miles had about eight and a half drinks before the crash. Miles’ attorney argued that while his client was drunk at the time, he did not cause the crash.

Miles was found not guilty of leaving the scene of the crash but convicted on the four DUI-related charges he faced.

He is due in court for sentencing August 14.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews