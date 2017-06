Pet Pals: Jill

FORT MYERS, Fla. Jill is looking for her furever home! She’s a three year old Doberman Pinscher/All American Dog who is very loving and a great companion, so she’d be a perfect addition to any home.

If you’re interested in adopting Jill, call the Gulf Coast Humane Society at 239-332-0364 for more information.

Reporter: Corey Lazar

CoreyLazarWINK

Producer: Rachel Rothe