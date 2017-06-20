Naples man sentenced to 20 years for child porn

NAPLES, Fla. A 48-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on child pornography charges, the state attorney’s office said on Tuesday.

Michael Celentano, Jr., of Naples, had still images and videos of child pornography on two computer hard drives, according to the state attorney’s office. Celentano also had DVDs containing child pornography in his home and was downloading child pornography from the internet.

He chose not to have a jury trial and asked the judge to sentence him after pleading no contest, the state attorney’s office.

Celentano was charged with one count of transmission of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography with intent to promote, and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.