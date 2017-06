Marco Island tree trimmer injured after receiving electric shock

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. A tree trimmer was hospitalized after receiving an electric shock Tuesday, the Marco Island Fire Rescue-Department said.

The injury took place at Biscayne and Columbus ways, the department said. The worker was conscious as he was taken to Naples Community Hospital.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 1:38 p.m. Power was still out in the surrounding area shortly after 3 p.m.