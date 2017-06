Lehigh Acres man receives life in prison for child sexual battery

FORT MYERS, Fla. A Lehigh Acres man was sentenced to life in prison for sexual battery on a 6-year-old child, the state attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Shane O’Neal Puryear, 49, was convicted of the November 2014 battery, which took place while he was helping the victim’s family prepare for a Thanksgiving celebration, the state attorney’s office said.