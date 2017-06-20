Lehigh Acres man arrested in Monday night shooting

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection to a Monday night shooting on 28th Street Southwest, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jonathan Brunelle, of Lehigh Acres, is accused of “intentionally (shooting) his son,” according to deputies. He was taken to the Lee County Jail and faces one count of second-degree murder.

Deputies responded around 8:19 p.m. to the 4600 block of 28th Street Southwest after receiving reports of a shooting.

Following the incident, Shane Brunelle, 20, of Lehigh Acres, succumbed to his injuries, deputies said.

The circumstances leading up to the incident were unclear.

It’s unclear when Jonathan will appear in court.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews